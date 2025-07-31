Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak makes sensational return to former club as Liverpool transfer saga takes new twist: report

Eddie Howe's squad is in the Far East but Alexander Isak is not among them

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has returned to Real Sociedad.

The Swede is at the LaLiga club's state-of-the-art Zubieta training base, according to Sky Sports, with the Magpies' hierarchy supposedly aware of their striker's whereabouts.

Isak did not travel with the rest of Eddie Howe's squad on their pre-season tour of the Far East amid uncertainty over his future – and the 25-year-old has reportedly informed Newcastle of his wish to explore a move away from the club this summer with Liverpool expected to make an approach.

Alexander Isak goes AWOL from Newcastle United, returning to former club

Alexander Isak holding the Copa del Rey during his time at Real Sociedad (Image credit: Jose Breton/NurPhoto)

Isak's Newcastle contract runs until the summer of 2028 and could still remain at St. James' Park if the north-east club are unable to source a suitable replacement.

Newcastle's financial position means the club are in no hurry to sell and any sale will require Liverpool - or any interested club - meeting the black-and-whites' British transfer record valuation of a reported £150 million.

Alexander Isak in Newcastle training earlier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle are reportedly interested in 22-year-old RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko but will face competition from Manchester United for the Slovenian international's signature.

Likewise, Yoane Wissa is a target for Howe's side but agreeing a deal with Brentford has proven difficult so far this transfer window.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Isak's decision to train at Zubieta whilst his teammates are on pre-season tour is not likely to go down well with Newcastle supporters.

The player did not travel due to a 'minor thigh injury', according to Newcastle, but has seemingly been able to make the journey to northern Spain.

Benjamin Sesko has been heavily linked with the Toon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zubieta is an objectively more impressive training base than Newcastle's Benton location with millions of Euros from recent player sales pumped into the development.

Even so, Isak is a Newcastle player and should, theoretically, remain on the grounds of his current employer if unable, or unwilling, to partake in the club's tour of Singapore and South Korea.