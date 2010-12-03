Coyle and Elmander scoop November gongs

Coyle receives the Barclays Manager of the Month award for the first time after guiding his side to three wins and two draws that saw the Trotters rise to 6th place in the Barclays Premier League.

Front-man Elmander has found his feet in English football under the management of Coyle and his Barclays Player of the Month Award is also a career first.

The imposing Swede scored three goals and created another three in November, including a skillful solo effort in the 3-2 win at Wolves.

Bolton set the tone for the month with a fantastic 4-2 win at home to Tottenham Hotspur, and followed this up with a 1-1 draw against Everton and a close-fought 3-2 away win over Wolves which included Elmander’s memorable strike.

Coyle’s men then beat Newcastle United 5-1 in a phenomenal display at the Reebok Stadium with two more goals for Elmander, and finished November by recovering from 2-0 down to draw with Blackpool.

