Ruben Amorim gets his wish as Manchester United winger edges closer to exit: report

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is hopeful INEOS can achieve at least 6-7 exits

Ruben Amorim has plenty of hopes for next season.

With Matheus Cunha through the door, and Bryan Mbeumo's arrival looking likely, the Manchester United head coach may even have a new centre forward too, amid recent links with Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

But what is paramount to his success is exits, something which the Red Devils haven't been exemplary at over the years, to say the least. Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are on the hunt for new clubs, but even they won't add much-needed funds to help on the pitch next season.

Manchester United and Ruben Amorim get HUGE sale boost

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will welcome his players back on July 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A summer of frustration so far calls for patience in some parts. Marcus Rashford looks to be heading for Barcelona, Jadon Sancho may even sign for Juventus, and Alejandro Garnacho's links with Chelsea and Arsenal don't seem to be going away.

Rasmus Hojlund continues to be touted as a target for Inter Milan in Italy, with Tyrell Malacia not suited to Amorim's wing-back system, given he was quickly loaned out in January after making only eight appearances.

Tyrell Malacia spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan at PSV Eindhoven (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is one other player who enjoyed a brilliant end to the season in Spain. Amorim may have gotten just one wish out of the way already this summer, with his sale estimated to earn the club close to £30m.

Antony's move to Real Betis seems to be moving along nicely, with club president Angel Haro extremely outspoken about their desire to retain the former Ajax winger on a permanent deal.

Having scored 9 goals for Betis and helping them reach the UEFA Conference League final, Haro believes a deal for the Brazil international is edging closer and closer by the week.

“We’re talking to the player because coming to Betis entails a considerable reduction in salary, because we have to maintain our financial discipline and we don’t want to break it,” he began.

Antony is well liked by those at Real Betis after a brilliant loan spell (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s a fantastic player; he’s given us a lot in the last six months, but we have to get everything right; we can’t go crazy. We’re working on that path because it’s not easy.

“We’re very imaginative when it comes to approaching this type of transaction, but it’s complex. It involves the player, who loves Betis, but he also has to consider his own interests.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Antony's move to Betis looks a certainty, especially given no other clubs have seemingly competed for his signature.