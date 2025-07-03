'I’m not the right guy for them': Bayern Munich forward denies Manchester United summer move
Manchester United have in the past been linked with the veteran forward
Manchester United have been linked with pretty much every kind of centre forward this summer.
For now, it appears Ruben Amorim is crying out for Premier League proven, with England star Ollie Watkins the newest name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.
When it comes to buying from abroad, there is always an element of risk, and in Germany, one veteran striker says he will not be moving to Mnchester United anytime soon.
Bayern Munich man snubs move to Manchester United, again
With Ramus Hojlund wanted by Inter, a space has opened up once again for a new man to take the limelight at Old Trafford. Who that is remains to be seen, and it is crucial Amorim gets the right kind of man to lead United forward in his new-look project.
Bayern Munich have already seen Leroy Sane leave for Turkey this summer, and one another man from the Bundesliga has also been linked with an exit, although his next destination will not be the Premier League.
Linked many times prior, Thomas Muller has quickly shut down any paper talk that he is moving to Manchester United, with his future at Bayern Munich uncertain. A move to the MLS, however, could still be on the cards
“Many times (they have) or do you mean now?” Muller recently responded when asked about speculation linking him with Manchester. “Now? No, no, no. I’m not the right guy for them and they are not the right club for me. They want to have fun and I want to have fun so that’s not a match.”
It's a transfer tale as old as time, with the Germany international previously courted by Louis van Gaal back in 2010. That never materialised, and since then, Muller has become one of Bayern Munich's most decorated stars.
“I tried to bring Muller to Manchester both in the 2014/2015 season and in the 2015/2016 season," said van Gaal. “In 2015, it would have been possible if his wife had been a little more open to a transfer abroad.
“At least that was the reason Thomas gave my assistant Marcel Bout, who had had all the conversations with him, why the transfer had been rejected.”
In FourFourTwo's view, Muller is right to point out he wouldn't be the right fit at Manchester United, especially given he is now approaching the tail-end of his decorated career.
Los Angeles FC seems to be his next destination, although FC Cincinnati have also expressed an interest in the 2014 World Cup winner. Where do you think Muller will play his football next season? Let us know down below...
