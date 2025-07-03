Chelsea make surprise signing from the Championship: report
Chelsea have added another addition after João Pedro's move from Brighton recently
Chelsea have completed a free agent signing from the Championship.
The Blues have already signed both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro in attack this summer, with the pair set to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson.
But it's at left-back where Enzo Maresca has sanctioned another new deal, with Chelsea's squad now bolstered even further ahead of what could be a busy campaign as Champions League football returns to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea complete ANOTHER new summer signing after Delap and Pedro deals
Malick Fofana, Alejandro Garnacho and Mohammed Kudus are other huge names also linked with some moves to Chelsea, as Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital continue to splash the cash with new signings.
But in terms of the book-balancers in west London, their last deal hasn't cost them anything in terms of a fee, with the new recruit out of contract and therefore available to sign for free this summer.
As per Mirror Football, Chelsea have signed England youth international Kian Best for their development squad. The former Preston defender is a capable full-back and has departed Deepdale after spending 12 years in Lancashire.
Already capped at Under-19 for the Three Lions, Best spent six months last season on loan in Ireland with Bohemians. The teenager won the club's Young Player of the Year accolade in the 2023-24 season but found opportunities limited under new boss Paul Heckingbottom, featuring just twice as a sub in the Carabao Cup against Harrogate Town and Arsenal.
In a heartfelt message posted on social media recently, Best expressed his gratitude towards PNE: "Thank you to everyone at @pnefcofficial for the past 12 years. From joining at 7 to making my debut 10 years later it's been some journey. Being a Preston lad I would have loved for it to continue but that's football.
"Thank you to all the players and staff that helped me on the way. Lastly, I am grateful to the fans for the support. I'll always be one of your own. UTW."
Best had also attracted interest from Fulham and even Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, who saw their bid rebuffed last summer.
The former Preston man will join up with Chelsea's academy side and could feature in Premier League 2 next season.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
