Chelsea make surprise signing from the Championship: report

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made another signing ahead of the new season

Chelsea have completed a free agent signing from the Championship.

The Blues have already signed both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro in attack this summer, with the pair set to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson.

But it's at left-back where Enzo Maresca has sanctioned another new deal, with Chelsea's squad now bolstered even further ahead of what could be a busy campaign as Champions League football returns to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea complete ANOTHER new summer signing after Delap and Pedro deals

Chelsea signed Joao Pedro in a £60m deal from Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malick Fofana, Alejandro Garnacho and Mohammed Kudus are other huge names also linked with some moves to Chelsea, as Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital continue to splash the cash with new signings.

But in terms of the book-balancers in west London, their last deal hasn't cost them anything in terms of a fee, with the new recruit out of contract and therefore available to sign for free this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho has attracted interest from Chelsea this window (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As per Mirror Football, Chelsea have signed England youth international Kian Best for their development squad. The former Preston defender is a capable full-back and has departed Deepdale after spending 12 years in Lancashire.

Already capped at Under-19 for the Three Lions, Best spent six months last season on loan in Ireland with Bohemians. The teenager won the club's Young Player of the Year accolade in the 2023-24 season but found opportunities limited under new boss Paul Heckingbottom, featuring just twice as a sub in the Carabao Cup against Harrogate Town and Arsenal.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media recently, Best expressed his gratitude towards PNE: "Thank you to everyone at @pnefcofficial for the past 12 years. From joining at 7 to making my debut 10 years later it's been some journey. Being a Preston lad I would have loved for it to continue but that's football.

"Thank you to all the players and staff that helped me on the way. Lastly, I am grateful to the fans for the support. I'll always be one of your own. UTW."

Kian Best in action for Preston back in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best had also attracted interest from Fulham and even Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, who saw their bid rebuffed last summer.

The former Preston man will join up with Chelsea's academy side and could feature in Premier League 2 next season.