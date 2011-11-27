Cruyff goes to court over Van Gaal appointment

Cruyff, one of the club's greatest players, and the coaches said in a statement that their legal battle was not with Ajax but against the other four commissioners, Edgar Davids, Steven ten Have, Paul Romer and Marjan Olfers.

Those four form the club's board of commissioners with Cruyff who said the others had kept him in the dark when they named Van Gaal and the other directors earlier this month.

Among the youth trainers are the brother of head coach Frank de Boer, Ronald, and fellow former Dutch internationals Jaap Stam, Dennis Bergkamp, Wim Jonk and Marc Overmars.

They say the naming of Blind as technical director did not following Cruyff's technical blueprint which was drawn up in September.

The Ajax members' board will meet on Monday when it is expected to choose between Cruyff and the other four commissioners.