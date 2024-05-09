Chelsea close to £52m move for Brazilian as first deal of the summer: report

Chelsea are said to be closing in on signing the next brightest teenage star out of Brazil.

The Blues have been huge spenders over the last two years and chairman Todd Boehly is showing no signs of slowing down as we approach the summer transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been in fine form as of late and still has an outside chance of qualifying for Europe next season as we reach the final stages of the campaign.

According to the Evening Standard's football correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have launched a bid worth £52m in total for the teenager.

A full agreement is said to be approaching its conclusion with the 17-year-old also still attracting interest from Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid too.

Having scored seven goals and registered seven assists for Palmeiras in all competitions this season, the exciting forward is close friends with Real Madrid-bound star Endrick.

The Blues are already keen movers in the Brazilian market and have signed Deivid Washington, Angelo Gabriel and Andrey Santos in the last 18 months.

Estevao however would not be able to move to England due to rulings around the transfer of players before the age of 18, of which he does not turn until April next year.

Brazilian star Estevao has already been capped at Under-17 level. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are known to be heavy spenders and claims surrounding FFP have also irked boss Pochettino in recent weeks.

Conor Gallagher is one player who could be sold due to his academy status and the Blues boss has amplified how careful they will need to be this summer.

"We can keep going in the same way with the policy [to sign young players]," he recent told the media.

"But in the squad, we have Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Bettinelli. Maybe Marcus isn’t playing but he does a fantastic job helping the young guys.

"We have experienced players in the squad. It is not going against the project to have some players who are helping the young guys to perform, to be professional, and to understand what it means to be in the Premier League and to be at Chelsea.

"We need to talk and decide the strategy for next season."

