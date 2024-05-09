Manchester United ready €50m offer for Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing: report

By
published

Manchester United are in for a busy transfer window, as their new owner rebuilds the squad

Manchester United minority owner Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United minority owner Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Manchester United are stepping up their search for a new centre-back, with the club reportedly ‘ready’ to make their first signing of the summer. 

Centre-back is set to be a key priority for the Red Devils this summer as the club look to improve a defence which shipped in four goals to Crystal Palace on Monday evening in what was the team’s 13th Premier League defeat of the campaign.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.