Manchester United ready €50m offer for Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing: report

Manchester United are stepping up their search for a new centre-back, with the club reportedly ‘ready’ to make their first signing of the summer.

Centre-back is set to be a key priority for the Red Devils this summer as the club look to improve a defence which shipped in four goals to Crystal Palace on Monday evening in what was the team’s 13th Premier League defeat of the campaign.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing for his first transfer window in charge of the club’s football operations since his minority purchase of the club earlier this year and faces a sizable rebuilding task if they are to challenge for the top four again next season.

Centre-back has been a problem position at United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer has been linked with the club on a number of occasions in recent months, with the Brazilian a bright spot in what has been something of a testing season for the Turin side. The 27-year-old signed a new deal with the Bianconeri in December, but the club are believed to be open to selling him at the right price in order to bolster their accounts.

Italian outlet Calciomercato report that Manchester United are ‘ready’ to make a €50million bid for the Brazil international, with a €10million salary on offer that the player would likely accept.

Gleison Bremer of Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds that Juve could dig their heels in and demand €70million if they are unable to shift any of their other highly-valued assets, with Federico Chiesa named as another player would could be leaving the club this summer.

The Red Devils could also find themselves in competition with Atletico Madrid, who are said to be preparing a similar offer and are likely to be able to offer Bremer Champions League football, which will boost his hopes of earning a regular place in the Brazil national team.

