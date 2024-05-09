Arsenal in talks with record-breaking teen striker - who could have BIG role: report

Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal for a teen sensation, who could have a big role to play in the team next season.

The Gunners are the leading goalscorers in the Premier League but have managed the feat without their first- and second-choice strikers from the start of the season chipping in with many at all. Gabriel Jesus has just four league goals, while Eddie Nketiah has five – though three came against basement club Sheffield United.

Nketiah has been told he can leave, as per TeamTalk, with a new signing expected this summer – but another young forward could be fast-tracked into the side.

Eddie Nketiah looks set to leave this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has posted on X (Twitter) that negotiations have kicked off with Hale End superstar Chido Obi-Martin over new terms, following his record-breaking exploits in Arsenal's youth teams.

Obi-Martin was given the opportunity to train with Mikel Arteta's senior side at the age of just 15, following a headline-grabbing display in which netted 10 goals against Liverpool under-16s in a 14-3 win. He followed this up with seven goals in a 9-0 win against Norwich City, with Football Transfers noting that Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in the young Dane.

With a new striker being touted to replace Gabriel Jesus, it's possible that when Obi-Martin agrees professional terms, he could be set for Nketiah's role in the Arsenal squad, earning minutes at senior level.

Chido Obi-Martin has already trained with the first-team at Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's safe to expect Obi-Martin to pen new terms – but senior football might be a bridge too far just yet. The teenager has spoken of his intention to remain at Arsenal for years to come, even tempering expectations that he'll be stepping up to men's football any time soon.

“I would like to stay at Arsenal for a long time," Obi-Martin told bold.DK. “It's a good club, I can feel that I'm getting much better in training. There are a lot of good people and good coaches, so I'm really happy to be there.

“Maybe I will have to play permanently at U21 from next season. There aren't that many strikers in the squad so it will be a good opportunity for me. Arsenal is a club that gives young talents the opportunity to play.”

