Manchester United report: Casemiro ready for exit, with Red Devils to receive BIG fee for ailing midfielder

Manchester United could be set for a significant boost ahead of what is set to be a busy summer in the transfer window.

With the team languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table and at risk of their worst final position in the top flight since 1990, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team will lead a rebuilding process this summer.

But to do that, they will need to raise funds in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, meaning player sales must be maximised.

Casemiro has endured a tough season (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player linked with the exit door in recent weeks has been midfielder Casemiro, who came in for particular criticism following his display in Monday night’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace.

“I think Casemiro should know tonight that he should only have another three games left at the top level,” Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports. ‘The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, I need to go to the MLS or Saudi.”

And it may appear that the 32-year-old has the opportunity to take Carragher’s advice, as Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have reportedly held talks with the Brazilian’s representatives over a summer switch.

According to CaughtOffside, Casemiro is willing to leave the club, with Al Nassr readying a bit of around €40million, with a three-year contract on the table.

That would see Casemiro link up again with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and give Manchester United a welcome cash boost as they look to remould their squad and plot a route back to the top four.

