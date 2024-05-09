Arsenal target former star in surprise deal that would solve two issues: report

By
published

Arsenal could bring back a familiar face this summer in an effort to fix two potential problems

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

A familiar face could be heading back to Arsenal this summer as the club look to solve two issues with a signal signing. 

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to depart the club this summer as the England international looks for more first-team opportunities after David Raya established himself as the Gunners’ number-one choice between the sticks. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.