Factbox on Honduras
By app
TEGUCIGALPA, May 21 (Reuters) - Factbox on the Honduras team who are in Group H at the World Cup in South Africa:
Colours: Blue and white striped shirt, blue shorts, blue socks.
Nickname: Los catrachos (a local name for Hondurans)
Previous World Cup appearances - 1: 1982
Best World Cup performance: Group stage
Coach: Reinaldo Rueda (Colombian)
Most capped player: Amado Guevara 133
Top goalscorer: Carlos Pavon 57
Talking points:
They are strong on athleticism and speed but short on the Latin skills they will need against Chile and Spain. They also struggle to remain concentrated tactically for a full 90 minutes.
Players to watch:
Maynor Figueroa for his left foot, Danilo Turcios for ghosting into scoring positions, Wilson Palacios for all-round midfield work rate, Carlos Pavon for chasing everything down in the box. (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.