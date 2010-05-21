Factbox on Honduras

Colours: Blue and white striped shirt, blue shorts, blue socks.

Nickname: Los catrachos (a local name for Hondurans)

Previous World Cup appearances - 1: 1982

Best World Cup performance: Group stage

Coach: Reinaldo Rueda (Colombian)

Most capped player: Amado Guevara 133

Top goalscorer: Carlos Pavon 57

Talking points:

They are strong on athleticism and speed but short on the Latin skills they will need against Chile and Spain. They also struggle to remain concentrated tactically for a full 90 minutes.

Players to watch:

Maynor Figueroa for his left foot, Danilo Turcios for ghosting into scoring positions, Wilson Palacios for all-round midfield work rate, Carlos Pavon for chasing everything down in the box. (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)