Espinoza: Costly will make World Cup 'impact'

Costly missed the 2010 World Cup through injury but the Real Espana winger looks set to start Brazil 2014 in fine form, having scored a goal in Honduras' 4-2 loss to Israel on May 31 - his sixth in eight matches for his country.

Espinoza, who plays for Wigan in the Championship, told his club's website Costly is 'a match winner' as he discussed some of Honduras' key players ahead of the World Cup finals.

Costly returned to his homeland in January from Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng to play for Real Espana, after a journeyman career that has seen him play in Poland, England, Romania, the United States and Greece.

"He (Costly) is a match winner with an undoubted goal scoring record for Honduras and a crucial member of our squad," Espinoza said.

"Some people might know a bit about him because he played in England for a short time but he could catch our opponents off guard.

"Carlo is a big, strong guy with lots of experience across different leagues and he can be a real handful for defences.

"He missed out on the last World Cup with injury which was a real shame and hopefully this time round he'll make his impact."

Honduras have been pooled with Switzerland, Ecuador and France in Group E with Espinoza and his team-mates set to start their second straight appearance at the World Cup finals against the French on June 15.