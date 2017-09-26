A brief history of cheating: 20 of football's dirtiest ever tricks

Andreas Moller’s dive on April 13, 1995 wasn’t subtle. In fact, the word ‘blatant’ doesn’t even begin to cover his turfwards tumble late in the game between Borussia Dortmund and Karlsruher. When the latter’s defender Dirk Schuster said “a small car would have fitted between me and him,” he was barely exaggerating.

The only person in the stadium who didn’t break into laughter was the referee, who pointed to the spot. Moller’s simulation was so outrageous that he became the first German player to be fined and suspended for a dive. He probably thought it was a price worth paying – the resultant goal effectively won Dortmund the league.