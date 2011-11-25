Ferguson rules out January additions

United added to their squad heavily during the summer, focusing on youth by signing Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, defender Phil Jones and forward Ashley Young.

After Paul Scholes' retirement at the end of last season, the Premier League champions were also strongly linked with the likes of Wesley Sneijder and Luka Modric.

Following injuries to midfield duo Tom Cleverley and Anderson, leaving Ferguson short on players in the middle of the park, it was believed the Scot may renew his interest in either Sneijder or Modric this January.

But the 69-year-old has ruled out any New Year deals, stating that it’s hard to find players in the transfer window that would improve his current team.

"It is easy to say you are going to buy players but it is not easy to buy them for Manchester United,￼ especially in January," he said.

"I do not see anyone who could make us a better team.

"There are two or three players but they are not available, so there is no point even going there."



By Matt Maltby