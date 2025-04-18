When Giuseppe Rossi arrived at Manchester United as a 17-year-old in 2004, he joined a talent-packed Red Devils squad that contended for - and often won - every competition they entered.

The New Jersey-born Rossi arrived at Old Trafford from Parma, touted as one of the most promising young strikers in European football, rising up through the Italian youth ranks and going on to win 30 caps for the Azzurri.

These all came after Rossi had left Manchester United following a three-year spell with Sir Alex Ferguson’s side that saw him make just ten appearances across all competitions.

Giuseppe Rossi reveals his greatest Manchester United team-mates

Nemanja Vidic celebrates for Manchester United

But as he looked back at his career with FourFourTwo and named his greatest-ever team-mates, it’s clear that his time in the Premier League was an extremely formative spell of his career. Nemanja Vidic certainly had an influence on Rossi from the first moment they met.

“I remember being scared stiff of ‘Big Vida’ on his first day at Manchester United," Rossi exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "This bloke was fearless. He’d kick you in the face or knee you in the back to make sure the ball stayed out of the net. He was an animal on the pitch, but off it he was the nicest guy you’d imagine. In the football world, having that alter ego is important.”

Paul Scholes playing for Manchester United in 1998 (Image credit: Alamy)

When talking about Paul Scholes, Rossi is clearly enamoured with the midfielder's ability: “This guy was ridiculous," he says. "He would ping a diagonal 50 yards or switch it left and right to ease pressure in a high-risk situation. ‘Scholesy’ was one of the most gifted midfielders of his generation and able to score goals in any way possible.”

Of course, Rossi couldn't speak about the best team-mates from his time at Manchester United without mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo...

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I knew he had all of the qualities to become the top player on the planet," Rossi says. "His relentless mentality sets him apart, and he transformed the game in terms of preparation, training and recovery. At United, he was flash; at Real Madrid, he was ultra-efficient.”

When it comes to goalscorers, Ruud van Nistelrooy helped Rossi learn what it meant to lead the line efficiently.

“The greatest No.9 I ever saw," Rossi adds. "His first touch in the penalty box, with defenders all around him, was just beautiful. That’s something I tried to learn from. He knew how to use his body and put himself in the right position to score. I was lucky to have him as a mentor, and a neighbour."

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo both make Rossi's list (Image credit: PA)

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs captured the attention of the Rossi family as well, with not only his longevity but also his quality standing out.

“He was crazy," he explains. "I watched him on TV and he was my dad’s favourite player. When we first arrived at United, we met him and were totally in awe. Ryan made the game seem simple and effortless – I never knew it could be played that way. Of the many goals he scored, I assisted one of them, which was a great honour.”

Finally, when speaking about Sir Alex Ferguson, Rossi describes being "blessed" to play for the Scotsman.

“He protected players, managed egos and demanded respect, creating a winning culture that you trusted in. It takes a long time to establish. He left a legacy that is hard to follow. I’m blessed to have been on his team.”