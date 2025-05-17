David Beckham made the first of his 394 appearances for Manchester United in September 1992 as he began a Red Devils career that would see him win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League with the club.

Alongside him for this journey were the likes of Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes in one of the greatest cohorts that English football has ever produced.

Although he would go on to be one of the most famous players of his generation, as his celebrity transcended the sport itself, it wasn’t all smooth sailing from the get-go for Beckham.

Sharpe on Beckham's early days

Lee Sharpe was established in the Manchester United first-team when Beckham broke through (Image credit: Getty Images)

The future England skipper did not become a regular in the Manchester United first team until the 1995/96 season and needed a loan spell at Preston North End to get regular senior football.

During this time, Beckham was also able to hone his position, as he originally saw himself as a central midfielder, according to his former Old Trafford team-mate Lee Sharpe.

David Beckham alongside his fellow 'Class of 92' members (Image credit: Getty Images)

“In school holidays, he’d always come in with his dad,” Sharpe tells FourFourTwo, recalling Beckham’s early days at the club. “The manager said, ‘This kid is a bit of a player’.

“You knew there must be something special about him – I don’t remember Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt or the Nevilles getting led around the dressing room like that.

“He was very quiet and humble, but technically he was textbook. If you wanted to know how to strike a ball, you’d use David Beckham as your example. Then marry that with his work ethic.

“He was a centre-midfielder as a kid and I think he always wanted to play there, but we had Bryan Robson, Paul Ince, Roy Keane, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes, so it suited him better to play out wide, to allow him to do his creative stuff.

Beckham with the Champions League trophy in 1999 (Image credit: PA)

“He had to learn that role – I don’t think he initially wanted to play there by choice, but his delivery was deadly.”



FourFourTwo rate Beckham No.10 in our list of the best Premier League wingers of all time.



