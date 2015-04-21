Jardim calls on Monaco to rediscover home form

Monaco head into the second leg 1-0 down from the opener in Turin and lost their last European outing at home, going down 2-0 to Arsenal but progressing on away goals.

The Ligue 1 outfit's last home win in the competition came against Zenit in the group stage, but Jardim is confident his side can turn the last eight tie around.

"I think we can reproduce the same type of performance that we put in when we faced the Zenit at home," he said. "We have to be smart in managing our game.

"It's the players who will make the difference on the pitch.

"We are ready to cope with any tactical approach from Juventus."

Monaco are also without a win in three home league matches.