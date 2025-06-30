'The most important thing is obviously to win, but it's also very important how we face the game' Javier Mascherano tells FourFourTwo why Inter Miami can't 'compete as equals' in PSG defeat

It seems like just yesterday that we were witnessing the start of the FIFA Club World Cup between Inter Miami and Al Ahly, and yet, the knockout round has already arrived.

There are quite a few other tantalizing matches like Dortmund vs. Monterrey, Manchester City vs. Al-Hilal, Inter vs. Fluminense, Real Madrid vs. Juventus, and Bayern Munich vs. Flamengo. However, arguably the most compelling match-up from an emotional standpoint was Inter Miami vs. PSG.

And at the same time, it was one of the most lopsided in the competition.

PSG vs Inter Miami turned out to be no contest at all

Lionel Messi has starred for Inter Miami since joining in 2023 (Image credit: Rich Storry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

When Inter Miami were announced as one of MLS' two representatives at the Club World Cup (LAFC would join the list after Leon's expulsion), many rolled their eyes and groaned at the blatant favoritism. After all, unlike the other 31 teams in the tournament who had to achieve success in international and/or domestic competition, Miami had done no such thing.

Unlike New York City FC, who had won the 2021 MLS Cup, or Columbus Crew, who had won the 2023 MLS Cup, Inter Miami's only claim to fame was their record-breaking 2024 season which saw them finish with the most points (74) in MLS regular season history before falling to Atlanta United in the first round of the playoffs.

Lionel Messi has started in each of Miami's Club World Cup matches (Image credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

It was evident that the only reason why Miami had qualified was because of the fact that they had Lionel Messi – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time – in their roster.

And as one of the few players who transcends the sport, Messi had the potential to sell tickets and get people watching the game on their television.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After holding Al Ahly to a 0-0 draw, they pulled off a comeback 2-1 win against Porto before mounting a two-goal lead vs. Palmeiras, only to cough up two late goals and relinquish first place in the group to the Brazilian powerhouse. In a matter of minutes, they went from competing against Botafogo in Philadelphia to taking on the reigning Champions League winners.

Speaking to FourFourTwo prior to the PSG match, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano stated: "In reality, I think we have shown ourselves that if we are committed and believe in ourselves, we can be at the level of any competition.

PSG won their first Champions League title in 2025 (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

"Perhaps we were besmirched after our defeat to Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals, all of what we were doing previously was blurred, but the team nevertheless made it to the semis for the first time with very good performances and eliminating a very strong team like LAFC."

"What you have to understand is that during a season, it comes down to moments. Some moments catch you at a good level, and other moments are not so good. That's what we have to search for, try to find consistency and not have so many peaks and drops, and become a more reliable team, like we've been during this tournament."

Mascherano added prior to the game that it wasn't just about the result in Atlanta.

Javier Mascherano played alongside Messi with Argentina and Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The most important thing is obviously to win, but it's also very important how we're going to face the game," he said. "We have taken a step forward in terms of starting to compete, and we know that in this competition, we can't exactly compete as equals due to the difference in quality."

Whereas Miami have grown accustomed to being the favorites since Messi's arrival, this tournament has seen them play the role of underdogs. Maybe, just maybe, that lessened pressure has helped them uncover their true identity and play with a newfound confidence and hunger.

There’s a 0.0001% chance that Inter Miami even take this match past 90 minutes, but if they do manage to get to the QFs, it’ll be one of the greatest upsets of this century. https://t.co/r1CPHdyzzuJune 29, 2025

No, Messi and Co. couldn't overcome the might of Les Parisiens. But no one really expected them to.

As Miami stumbled towards the end of May following a dismal run of form that saw them concede 16 goals in six matches and fail to keep a clean sheet in 10 straight fixtures, it seemed that FIFA's gamble was set to blow up in their faces.

Instead, Miami have proven that they belong amongst the best teams in world football. They've given the tournament some magical Messi moments and their fans have been amazing. For that, they've been a great addition.