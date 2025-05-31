Champions League final LIVE: All the action from PSG vs Inter

Refresh

58 - Another yellow Inter manager Inzaghi is in the book for protesting overly-dramatically in his dugout after Inter are awarded a free kick inside the centre-circle. Think he wanted a booking showing to a PSG player, there. This has been a bit better from Inter, you have to say, but Donnarumma still hasn't been seriously tested by a shot and PSG remain a massive threat on the counter-attack.

56 - Yellow card Zalewski wriggles into the PSG box before being challenged, and he's booked for a clumsy foul trying to get it back.

54 - Inter free kick, Inter corner Both Marquinhos and Donnarumma go for Dumfries' crossed free kick. It goes out of Marquinhos' head - corner. Donnarumma can only get half a hand to it, and Barella's shot from the edge of the box is blocked by Marquinhos before being cleared away.

54 - Inter with a double sub Pavard and Dimarco make way. On come Bisseck and Zalewski.

52 - And another PSG chance Dembele gets the chance to cut in from the left and shoot, but curls it some way wide of the far post.

50 - End to end A pretty high octane and breathless start to the second half here. Kvaratskhelia carries it up the left, slips it to the underlapping Ruiz and darts into the box. Ruiz's cross is blocked but the loose ball runs Kvaratskhelia's way...he blazes way off target.

49 - Inter corner A rare sign of frailty and disorganisation there from PSG as they let an Inter cross bounce in the box, then Hakimi tries to head it back to Donnarumma but instead puts it out for a corner. Lautaro Martinez is a bit unfortunate to concede a handball off the delivery into the box - he didn't really know much about it - but it was definitely a handball.

48 - Inter free kick Pacho mistimes a challenge on Thuram out on the Inter right. Chance to cross...and Calhanoglu curls it straight out for a goal kick. Awful. About sums it up for Inter tonight.

46 - PSG chance Well...that's not a great early sign from Inter. Kvaratskhelia carries the ball into the box, and finds a gap in between a small crowd of defenders to try and fire it into the top corner from a narrow-ish angle. Off target, though.

SECOND HALF Do Inter have anything here, then? Can they fight back from 2-0 down? Or is PSG's name on the trophy already? Let's find out.

The two sides are coming back out now.

Federico Dimarco has had more enjoyable halves of football, that's for sure. He went over to have a word with Simone Inzaghi at one point, seemingly asking for more support. Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue keep switching sides, and Inter don't really seem to know how to deal with either of them. (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

HALF TIME: PSG 2-0 Inter Kvaratskhelia heads a PSG corner over the bar as the last action of the half. PSG deservedly ahead and looking comfortable. Inter looked off it right from kick-off, while PSG have been focused and determined. We had about four or five decent minutes from Inter towards the end of the half, but otherwise it's been PSG firmly on top. It's going to take something bloody special for Inter to rescue this, you feel.

45+1 - PSG shot Doue tries his best impression of Tommy Watson's winner for Sunderland in the Championship play-off final last week, driving forward up the middle and passing it carefully towards the bottom corner...but not quite precise enough. Narrowly wide.

We'll have two minutes of added time before the interval.

44 - Chance! PSG nearly go 3-0 up! After a long spell of possession, PSG release Doue up the left. He spots Dembele running towards the back post - Dimarco napping again - and finds him with a lovely pass. But Dembele is just at too narrow an angle, and he can't get it goalward. A bit of a let-off for Inter there.

40 - Another Inter attack Inter have suddenly come to life over the past few minutes, and again they threaten PSG, but Marquinhos wins a pair of battles to force them back out of the box. If they keep this up we could have a game on after all.

37 - Inter threaten Better from the trailing side now. They get up the right and cross towards the near post - Pacho is very alert to it and clear it out for a corner. That's delivered to the back post, and Thuram gets the better of Kvaratskhelia to win the header, but the Inter forward is at full stretch to climb over the Georgian and can't keep his header down - well off target.

34 - Another PSG corner Dimarco is having a torrid time here, and he has to block a Dembele cross at cost of a corner. In from Mendes on the right, absolutely smashes it toward the far corner of the box, Marquinhos can only glance it out for a goal kick.

31 - PSG corner Dembele wins a corner off Dumfries. In from Mendes on the left, curls out of the box to Hakimi, his ball back in has too much on it and dips out for a goal kick. Inter play the goal kick quickly, but just as quickly give the ball back to PSG. At least it's in the PSG half this time...

29 - Recovery Hakimi lets Dimarco go past him and into the PSG box, but then turns on the afterburners to get back and win a challenge. Goes out off the Inter man, too - PSG ball.

PSG are coasting here after deflected Doue strike to make it 2-0. Notable, though, that PSG keeper Donnarumma was quick to rush out and remind his teammates to keep their heads after that goal. There's still over two-thirds of the game to go at this point. Desire Doue finishes PSG's second goal against Inter in the 2025 Champions League final (Image credit: Getty Images) Desire Doue celebrates scoring PSG's second goal against Inter in the 2025 Champions League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

23 - Inter chance Inter win a corner, and Acerbi gets up well to win it, but puts it well over the bar. Presentable chance, that. It's just not been Inter's night at all tonight...so far, anyway.

20 - GOAL PSG - 2-0 Inter can't say they weren't warned! Doue doubles the lead! Dumfries chucks in a long throw, but Pacho wins it. And away go PSG again: Kvaratskhelia drives forward at pace and then releases Dembele to take the ball into the Inter half. Dembele is blocked off by two men...no problem. He curls a pass out to Doue, who has got totally free on the other side of the box, and he takes a touch before smashing it towards goal. It deflects off Dimarco and into the top corner. Dimarco is getting pelters there from the commentators for turning his back on Doue's shot, rather than facing straight up to it and charging it down. Great finish though.

17 - Free kick denied Dumfries wants a free kick on the corner of the PSG box after Pacho's aerial challenge, but the officials say no. PSG quickly break forward before losing the ball in the final third - but they are STRAIGHT on Inter with a rapid press and win it back, driving towards the box again. The final ball ends up way over the bar, however. Inzaghi is going mad on the touchline, apparently, furious at his side's inability to hold onto the ball. Yeah, understandably so.

The PSG fans are absolutely bouncing after that opener, as you would expect. For all their experience, Inter have looked decidedly nervy since kick-off, and PSG have taken full advantage there. (Image credit: Getty Images)

12 - GOAL PSG - 1-0 The Parisiens are ahead! Hakimi! Inter at caught napping there as Doue again comes over to the left and literally spins into the box, completely unmarked, to receive Vitinha's pass - very well spotted by the midfielder. That puts Doue clear into the box, and as Inter stare in horror at him, Hakimi makes a run to the back post and receives Doue's square ball. Sommer stranded, open goal, tap in, 1-0.

11 - Inter need to be more precise Inter have got into the PSG half a couple of times over the past couple of minutes, but their final ball has been lacking - they've made it very easy for PSG to cut it out very comfortably. And there's a sign of the risk of not making their limited time in possession count: PSG get up the other end, Dembele cuts in and shoots. Saved.

10 - First shot A speculative one from outside the box from Doue, who had moved over to the left flank - but it's straight at Sommer.

6 - Feeling out Both sides have had their spells on the ball, but neither can get into the opposition box... Oh, but PSG will get a chance to now. Bastoni gives a way a foul out wide, bringing down Doue. Vitinha to cross the free kick. Past everyone, back in from Ruiz, over everyone again, Vitinha crosses again to the back post, Marquinhos wins a header but can't keep it in play. Goal kick.

3 - PSG on top early going Yeah, about what we expected, isn't it? Pretty well all PSG possession so far. They get into the box now, but it's called back for a foul on an Inter defender in the build-up. Wee trailing arm to the face I think.

KICK OFF We're under way, and PSG immediately play it out towards the corner in the Inter half. OK. Weird.

Here they come Javier Pastore and Javier Zanetti carry out the trophy ahead of the two sides. Javiers all round. Delighted to report that Zanetti still looks exactly like he did in his stickers year after year after year after year. And here come the teams. Kick-off is moments away.

Not long to go (Image credit: Getty Images) We're less than ten minutes away from kick-off, and readers of a certain age will be delighted to know that Linkin Park are out on the pitch to perform before kick-off. More nu metal at football games imo. Who's going to win this in the end, who who will be crawling away with nothing?

Styles clash The scoreline is anyone's guess...but we can be fairly sure how the pattern of play is going to go this evening. PSG have been one of the most possession-hungry sides in the Champions League this season, averaging 62.4% possession - a figure exceeded only by Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona. They've had more shots than anyone except Bayern, and PSG have also completed the most dribbles. Inter, on the other hand, have been hugely successful despite holding just 47.2% possession. They have had to be clinical with their chances, rating as just the 18th-best side in the competition for shots per game. TNT were making a lot of Inter's clean sheet record in the build-up, but they've not kept one since going away to Feyenoord in the round of 16. In fact, the Inter defence has been much, much busier than PSG's in the Champions League this season, allowing around 50% more shots on their goal than the Parisians. As we saw against Barcelona and Bayern, though, Inter have been impressively resilient, constantly finding ways to fight back into games and scoring plenty of late goals. It's so hard to call, this, isn't it?

(Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) The atmosphere is heating up in Munich as the Champions League anthem blares out over the loudspeakers. Both sets of fans are, of course, well-represented in Germany...but only one will be left celebrating come the end of the evening. Kick-off is 36 minutes away.

The TNT crew are talking about the two goalkeepers now. Yann Sommer and Gianluigi Donnarumma have been immense for their respective sides. "I wouldn't have a Champions League medal if it weren't for my keeper, Jerzy Dudek," says Steven Gerrard. Andriy Shevchenko would agree.

Owen Hargreaves is speaking on TNT Sports about the two managers. "Luis Enrique has done an incredible job," he says. "Being an ex-player, he has a closeness to the boys, but his style of play...I think he's one of the best without question." Steven Gerrard feels Enrique needs to add a second Champions League title to his name to be considered alongside Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti as one of the modern managerial greats. Enrique already has one as a manager, of course: he led Barcelona to the trophy in 2015. Hargreaves adds that he feels Inzaghi is one of the best tactical managers in the game right now. The Champions League final will is on TNT Sports 1 on TV and Discovery+ online where it can be viewed for free. If you don't have a Discovery+ account already, all you need to do is sign up, without paying for a subscription, and you'll be good to go.

So then Lautaro Martinez does start for Inter, then, partnering Marcus Thuram. Benjamin Pavard has got past an injury, too, starting for the first time in over a month. This looks to be entirely Inzaghi's strongest XI. Luis Enrique meanwhile had a choice to make between Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola in the PSG front line; he's stuck with Doue, who also started both legs of the semi-final against Arsenal.

Team news: PSG and Inter starting line-ups PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue. Subs: Safonov, Tena, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Lee, Beraldo, Ramos, Mayulu, Mbaye, Barcola. Inter: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Thuram. Subs: Josep Martinez, Zalewski, Darmian, de Vrij, Asllani, Bisseck, Di Genarro, Frattesi, Zielinski, Augusto, Arnautovic, Taremi.

Or could this be Lautaro Martinez's night? Lautaro Martinez is Inter's top scorer in the Champions League this season (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images) The Inter captain has been struggling with injury over the past few weeks: he's not played a part in Serie A for over a month. But Martinez did manage a start against Barcelona in the second-leg of the semi-finals in the middle of that run of absences, and played a huge role in taking his side to the final. His opener marked his ninth goal in the Champions League this season, and he went on to win the penalty from which Inter scored their second. The 27-year-old Argentina international and World Cup winner spoke at a press conference yesterday, suggesting he will play a part tonight...though we'll have confirmation one way or the other shortly. Martinez's objectives are clear. “I’ve achieved some very big objectives in my career, both at international level and with Inter," he said. "The Champions League is an extraordinary achievement for any player. We’ll try to play the perfect game to bring the trophy back to Italy, to Milano, where it hasn’t been for a few years."

"This could be night where everyone agrees that Ousmane Dembele has to be the Ballon d'Or winner" Ousmane Dembele has had a sensational season for PSG (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) The PSG forward has been in sensational form this season, and has been a massive influence in their run to the final. Dembele has eight goals and four assists in the Champions League this season, registering at least one of each in PSG's past five knockout games. Guillem Balague believes that could put Dembele in contention for the Ballon d'Or, telling FourFourTwo: "I think when you debate that, people might remember the Dembele of Barcelona or previous years, but he has been extraordinary. "He just needs a coronation, a universal coronation if you like; he just needs the perfect night in a final like this." More from Balague here.

Quiz time We should get team news for you in the next 45 minutes or so. In the meantime, why not put your knowledge to the test with a couple of quizzes? We've got a big quiz on Inter for you here, and an equally packed twenty questions on PSG for you here.

"The Champions League final could be Simone Inzaghi's last dance with Inter" (Image credit: Getty Images) One of the giants of Italian football, Inter have a more impressive and long-standing pedigree in this competition: they've been crowned European champions three times, in 1964, 1965, and 2010. Yet for years on end in the 2010s, they Inter did not even qualify for the Champions League after finding themselves consistently off the pace in Serie A. Things started turning around under Antonio Conte, who brought the league title back to the club in 2021 - and his successor, Simone Inzaghi, is yet to finish lower than third. But there's been frustrations too. Inter narrowly missed out on the title this season, with Napoli holding off their challenge on the final day. More pertinently for tonight's occasion: Inter were Champions League finalists two years ago, too, but were beaten by treble winners Manchester City, with Rodri scoring the only goal of the game. There's been rumours about Inzaghi's future knocking around, and this squad is not getting any younger. Alasdair Mackenzie explains why this could be Inzaghi's last dance with Inter.

“Luis Enrique made it clear he wouldn't come to PSG if a certain culture continued" PSG boss Luis Enrique (Image credit: Getty Images) PSG have been the nearly-men of the Champions League since their Qatari takeover in 2011. They've been in the last 16 five times, the quarter-finals four times, the semi-finals twice, and the final once, in 2020 - but are still yet to get their hands on the trophy. This season has been their most convincing assault on the competition yet: Luis Enrique's side have played genuinely scintillating stuff at times. That's no accident, either. The former Barcelona boss made his vision clear upon joining the club in 2023. As Guillem Balague explained: “He made it clear he wouldn't come if a certain culture continued. For the first time since Qatar acquired PSG, they granted total authority to the manager. He wanted that authority, but he also drew a very clear line with the past. “What attracted him to the job was the ability to mould the team to his vision. Galtier left, Neymar left, and Mbappé, everyone knew, he only had one extra year there. Without the club's support in terms of player profiles and sometimes not getting it right, or at least not getting the results, it wouldn't have helped. “But he has total backing from the hierarchy, and he's managed to mould the team to look close to the best team he's ever had.”

Inter's route to the final Davide Frattesi celebrates his winner for Inter against Barcelona in the semi-finals (Image credit: Getty Images) Inter fared better in the league phase, winning six of their eight games, but were mostly steady and dependable rather than exciting: five of their eight games finished 1-0 one way or the other (Bayer Leverkusen the only side to beat them), while Inter shared a 0-0 draw away to Manchester City. Things have been difference in the knockouts, though. Their 4th-place finish in the league phase meant Inter didn't need a play-off game and went straight to the round of 16, where Inter beat Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate. Both legs of their quarter-final against Bayern Munich were finely poised and topsy-turvy. After Inter won the first leg 2-1, Harry Kane levelled things up in the second half of the second leg - only for Inter to respond with a rapid-fire double to put themselves 4-2 up on aggregate and render Eric Dier's later goal for Bayern insufficient. And then...bloody hell, those semi-finals against Barcelona. 3-3 in the first legs, with both sides exchanging leads. 4-3 in the second-leg, with Raphinha scoring what looked to be an incredible comeback winner from two goals down only for Francesco Acerbi to equalise in added time. And then, in extra time, a winner from Davide Fratessi. That match instantly went into our ranking of the greatest Champions League games of all time. Hopefully, tonight's game will be joining the list too.

PSG's route to the final PSG knocked out three English sides to make it to the final, including Arsenal in the semis (Image credit: Getty Images) PSG took a little bit of time to find their stride in this season's Champions League. They won their first league phase game against Girona, only to embark on a four-game winless streak that included losses to Arsenal, Atletico Madid and Bayern Munich. But once they got going? Boy did they. PSG pounded RB Salzburg, Manchester City and Stuttgart to round off the group phase, then pummelled domestic rivals Brest (stop it) 10-0 on aggregate in the play-offs. It was all-English for PSG after that. They dominated Liverpool, but were kept at bay by Alisson's repeated heroics and got through on penalties. Next up were Aston Villa, over whom PSG took a 5-1 aggregate lead midway through the second leg before Unai Emery's side fell just short of a heroic comeback. Then came Arsenal in the semi-finals, and Luis Enrique's side looked largely comfortable across the two legs, taking a 3-1 aggregate win. PSG's impressive performances have made them the odds-on favourites tonight. Can they live up to that billing?

The venue (Image credit: Getty Images) Munich's Allianz Arena will play host to tonight's final. This is the second time this stadium has hosted the Champions League final. The last time? Back in 2012, when Roberto Di Matteo's Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on their own turf. That game was a tense one: Bayern didn't take the lead until the 83rd minute through Thomas Muller, with Didier Drogba equalising five minutes later. It took a penalty shootout to separate the sides.