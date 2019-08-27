Live: Bolton and Bury fight for their futures

Bolton are on the brink of liquidation, with their 145-year history hanging in the balance while quibbles continue over legal paperwork.

A deal to sell Wanderers to preferred bidders Football Ventures collapsed on Saturday morning – despite being virtually agreed hours earlier – and the club’s administrator has warned the money has now run out and he will start closing them down on Wednesday.

The English Football League has given the club until 5pm on Tuesday to prove a deal is done or provide reasons why they require an extension, otherwise a notice for their formal withdrawal from the league will be issued.

Neighbours Bury also face a 5pm deadline for their owner Steve Dale to complete a sale to data analytics company C&N Sporting Risk or face a similar withdrawal notice.

The Shakers have requested help from local companies for donations of bottled water for fans who have come to help.

⚪️🔵 We have 300 thirsty supporters cleaning Gigg Lane, is there any local companies wishing to donate bottled water for the troops, please contact us or @shaker63 we can collect #buryfc— Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) August 27, 2019

0928. Bury fans get cleaning

Optimistic their side will be back in action against Doncaster on Saturday, Bury’s fans have answered a call to arms to clean up Gigg Lane ahead of what would be a first game of the season.

Ready to get going, first stand is the MRE #buryfcpic.twitter.com/U8Tp6RSoqF— Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) August 27, 2019

0916. Hope for Bolton

Bolton administrator Paul Appleton says the future of the club “is still in doubt” but hopes there will be a “positive outcome” before today’s 5pm deadline.

📰 Statement on behalf of Paul Appleton, Joint Administrator for Bolton Wanderers.— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) August 27, 2019

“Following my statement of yesterday morning, I am glad to report there is continuing dialogue between the parties whose positions will ultimately decide the fate of the club,” said Appleton’s statement on Bolton’s website.

“Myself and my team will continue to do everything possible to facilitate a deal and we will work tirelessly to get this finalised for the club, fans, staff and wider community.

“The future of Bolton Wanderers is still in doubt but I have to believe there can be a positive outcome before today’s 5pm deadline set by the EFL.”