Quiz! Can you name every team to play in a Premier League title decider?

The end of the Premier League season is nigh and we could be set for one of the most exciting climaxes in many a year.

Arsenal currently sit top of the pile, a point ahead of Manchester City, but crucially have played a game more than Pep Guardiola's history-chasers. It's looking increasingly likely that the Premier League title will be decided on the final day of the season, but that isn't always the case.

For every season where we're treated to final-day drama, there are others that see the title decided earlier, whether that's by a victory for the would-be champions, or when their title rivals drop points.

We've cast our minds back to previous Premier League title deciders and want you to name each and every one of the 26 teams that have played in such a game.

