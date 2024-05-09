Now is the time to SCRAP the 3pm blackout to save the traditions of football

By
published

More Premier League and EFL games will be broadcast next season than ever before - so now is the time to remove the 3pm blackout rule to help fans

Sky Sports
Sky Sports will show more live football matches across the Premier League and EFL than ever before from next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a pint or two with your mates before the match, buying a programme from the same seller every game or burning the inside of your mouth on a pie - lots of football fans have their traditions they have grown up with.

And most of those will have been born from going to games at 3pm on a Saturday. But the ‘traditional’ weekend kick off time is slowly being eroded away and is quickly becoming the exception rather than the norm.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Andrew
James Andrew
Editor

James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.