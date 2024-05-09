'There wasn’t much communication': Juan Mata opens up on his dramatic Chelsea exit

By
Contributions from
published

The Spanish midfielder left Stamford Bridge back in 2014 after a strange relationship with Jose Mourinho

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.
Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Mata has revealed all on his tedious relationship with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

The 36-year-old left Stamford Bridge to join Manchester United back in 2014, having fallen out of favour with the then Blues boss.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

With contributions from