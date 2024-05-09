'There wasn’t much communication': Juan Mata opens up on his dramatic Chelsea exit

Juan Mata has revealed all on his tedious relationship with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

The 36-year-old left Stamford Bridge to join Manchester United back in 2014, having fallen out of favour with the then Blues boss.

Having established himself as a fan favourite following his move from Valencia three years prior, Mata is saddened his time at the club was cut so short.

"I suffered an injury in pre-season and when I came back, Mourinho already had his team," began the former Galatasaray man, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo.

"It was always for football reasons. I understood that the way I played didn’t fit in with his idea. It was a difficult moment in my career, because I went from enjoying it to the maximum to being relegated to another role.

"On that occasion it didn’t happen, although it’s normal for a player to ask for explanations: “What am I doing wrong? Why don’t I play more?” In our case there wasn’t much communication, neither from Mourinho nor from me.

"It wasn’t a long time – just a few months until Manchester United arrived in the winter transfer window. However, one of the things I’m most proud of is that, when we met again in Manchester years later, I was able to stay at Old Trafford and be important for Mourinho there.

"We didn’t speak then about what happened at Chelsea; we talked about the present, about Spanish football, about London, but not about that. In fact, we got to have a relationship – a relationship that we still have – which was much closer than in our time together at Chelsea."

Juan Mata and Jose Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having left for Manchester in a shrewd manner, Mata was also asked whether he really felt Old Trafford was the best destination for him to try and reignite his career.

"Yes, because I saw that I didn’t have and wasn’t going to get the minutes that I was sure I would have in Manchester," he added.

"When a club like Manchester United comes knocking on your door, it’s difficult to say no. Old Trafford was different.

"It has a great history, and the feeling of belonging to that club is a beautiful thing. There are few chosen clubs but Manchester United are one of them."

