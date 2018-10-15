Modric to Inter talk is 'fantasy', says Guardiola

Real Madrid star Luka Modric potentially joining Inter is "fantasy football" talk, according to Pep Guardiola.

Modric, 33, was heavily linked with a shock switch to the Serie A side in the off-season, but stayed with the European champions.

However, the Croatia captain continues to be a reported target for Inter, although a January move seems unlikely.

Asked about the possible switch, Manchester City manager Guardiola said any such talk at this stage was pure imagination.

"There is, what's it called, fantasy football," he said on Sunday.

"When you speak about a player leaving for next year, the market is closed now."

Modric was named FIFA's Best Men's Player last month and is one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or.