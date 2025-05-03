‘I’ve spoken with him’ Bruno Guimaraes admits Pep Guardiola contact but confirms his happiness at Newcastle United and explains why he loves the club so much

At home and living the dream – Bruno Guimaraes has reiterated his happiness in the North East

Bruno Guimaraes' list of admirers is lengthy, and Pep Guardiola is among them, but the Brazilian has reiterated to FourFourTwo that he is truly happy at Newcastle United.



Speaking after being named the 12th best player in the Premier League this season by the magazine , the midfielder sounds extremely content with life in the North East.



“I’m very much at home and living a dream,” he explains.

"I want to stay”

Guimaraes became the first Newcastle United captain to lift silverware in 50 years in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

“For me to leave, it must be something great for the club, not for me.



“I don’t worry about it – I trust the club and my agents. I’m so happy here and I want to stay.”

Guardiola is an admirer of Guimaraes (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there has been a conversation between Guardiola and Guimaraes, the Brazilian insists nothing was discussed in relation to him joining Manchester City, despite rumours .



“I’ve spoken with him, but nothing about a potential move.



“He has said some nice things about my game, and I am very humbled by that because he is the best coach I’ve ever seen – I admire how he has impacted football.”



Guimaraes, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now, is focused on securing Champions League football at St. James’ Park and making the most of that once more.



“It would make this one of the greatest campaigns in the club’s history.



“It’s still achievable, and we will all fight until the very end to take Newcastle back to the Champions League. It’s where the club deserves to be.”

Newcastle supporters are dreaming of a return to the Champions League in 2025/26 (Image credit: Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

After joining the club in January 2022, he quickly fell in love with the city and fanbase with his dad even becoming something of a local celebrity.

“At times, he is asked for more pictures than me – haha!



“Their affection towards us is unbelievable. I’m not going to lie: as a Brazilian, Newcastle is a freezing city – we barely see the sun – but it’s rewarding to be a hero of such lovely people.



“I cannot wait for my kids to be able to fully understand what their dad means to this community.

“The passion for the club is unreal.



“Compared to what I was used to in Brazil, it’s a different type of love... it’s hard to explain.”



Interview by Caio Carrieri