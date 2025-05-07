Manchester City’s pure dominance of English football was finally broken this year as Liverpool sealed a second Premier League title in five years, with City falling away from their previously extraordinary standards.

Part of this decline has, of course, come from the long-term absence of the talismanic Rodri, who suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier in the season.

But it is another one of their current midfielders, Ilkay Gundogan – still recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best central midfielders in the world – who has created headlines by shedding light on his long-term plans.

Ilkay Gundogan reveals desire to become Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan, who returned to Manchester City in August 2024 after one season at Barcelona, recently confirmed that becoming Pep Guardiola’s assistant would appeal to him.

Speaking to BILD, Gundogan revealed that “there’s probably nothing better than starting out as Pep’s assistant”.

The German midfielder added: “I haven’t asked him, no, but the examples of the last few years have shown that it can pave the way for a coaching career. Being Pep’s assistant coach would be extremely appealing to me.”

The 34-year-old has made 31 appearances for Manchester City this season, but made it clear his eye is on the future, revealing he has earned a UEFA B licence.

The Champions League-winning captain when City won the Treble said: “Yes, the B licence. My last information was that if you want to start with the A licence, you have to already be working as a coach somewhere, as an assistant or in the youth system.

“I have one year left on my contract, and I'm happy about that. I absolutely love being at City.”

Gundogan’s experience and versatility could well be key to Manchester City’s push to return to the top next year, and City fans do not need to worry about Gundogan leaving this summer.

He admitted: “Honestly, I want to play football for several more years, because I feel absolutely ready for it, I'm very fit, and I take care of my body. I feel like I really enjoy football: not just another year, but at least two years, maybe even three or four.”

“I'm already thinking about what comes next. I'm not afraid of those thoughts, though; I'm more excited.

“But my body's still cooperating, and Pep isn't saying to me, ‘Hey, you're falling off the playing field’”.