Montpellier president summoned over rant

"The national ethics committee will hear on December 13 Louis Nicollin following his recent public declarations," the FFF said on their website.

Nicollin, possibly the most colourful character in French football, made coarse remarks when asked by a reporter if Montpellier were top of the Ligue 1 standings because of the league was weak.

Montpellier briefly held top spot in Ligue 1 last Saturday following a 1-0 win at Nice.

They now lie second in the standings.