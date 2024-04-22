Quiz! Can you name every club to win one of Europe’s top five leagues since 1992?

12 minutes on the clock, 159 champions to guess.

The football landscape has changed considerably across Europe since 1992.

It was the year that brought the introduction of the Champions League to replace the old European Cup and in England, the Premier League was born.

Over the last three decades, a handful of Europe's elite have dominated their respective competitions, racking up big numbers of titles in that time.

But there have also been some surprises since 1992. How many champions can you name from Europe's top five leagues since then?

(Note: There was no French champion in 1993 after the winner was stripped of the title and no league win was awarded in Italy's Serie A in 2005, either. Only the Bundesliga has so far been decided in 2023/24).

