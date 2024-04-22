Quiz! Can you name every club to win one of Europe’s top five leagues since 1992?
How many champions can you remember from the last three decades in Europe's top five leagues?
12 minutes on the clock, 159 champions to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every player to win the Champions League and Copa Libertadores?
The football landscape has changed considerably across Europe since 1992.
It was the year that brought the introduction of the Champions League to replace the old European Cup and in England, the Premier League was born.
Over the last three decades, a handful of Europe's elite have dominated their respective competitions, racking up big numbers of titles in that time.
But there have also been some surprises since 1992. How many champions can you name from Europe's top five leagues since then?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
(Note: There was no French champion in 1993 after the winner was stripped of the title and no league win was awarded in Italy's Serie A in 2005, either. Only the Bundesliga has so far been decided in 2023/24).
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Barcelona?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Real Madrid?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1