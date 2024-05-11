Manchester City secured US teenager transfer, in deal that could make them huge in America: report

Manchester City have secured a deal for one of the most exciting young footballers in the United States, which could be huge for the Sky Blues in North America.

City have enjoyed spectacular success on the pitch over the last few years under Pep Guardiola, culiminating in last season's treble triumph.

But in terms of popularity and support, the Sky Blues remain some way behind England's historically more successful sides, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester City's staff are looking to open new markets after enjoying extraordinnary success on the pitch in recent seasons. (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The Premier League champions hope to change all that by tying up exciting players from different markets, with a deal for Argentine starlet Claudio Echeverri already announced in January.

And now, City have negotiated a deal for 14-year-old wonderkid Cavan Sullivan, who is considered a future star for the United States men's national team.

Sullivan has linked up with the Philadelhia Union in a homegrown deal which will see him continue to develop in his homeland ahead of a planned move to City in future.

At 14 years and 224 days, Sullivan became the fifth-youngest player to sign a first-team contract in MLS history. And if he features for Philadelphia Union befor July 29, he will beat a record held by Freddy Adu since 2004 to become the youngest player to appear in a match.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Due to Brexit rules, Sullivan cannot join Manchester City until he is 18 years old, but could link up with an affiliated club such as Girona or Palermo from the age of 16.

"I guess my goal is just to become a regular player [for Philadelphia] within the next two years," the young forward said. "Then after that I would hope to be a starter. I guess that's from the 16 to 18 age window. And then right when I'm 18 I hope to be at the level of the Man City first team."

City could pay up to $5 million to trigger a clause in Sullivan's contract to bring him to the Premier League when he turns 18.

More Manchester City stories

FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup could actually be brilliant next summer - but they’ve made one huge mistake

Declan Rice reveals key reason why he chose to join Arsenal over Manchester City - as Gunners chase Premier League title

Premier League supercomputer predicts thrilling run-in as Arsenal and Man City go toe-to-toe