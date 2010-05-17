Moratti expects explosive Mourinho to go

Mourinho has indicated he will make a decision about his future after Saturday's Champions League final against Bayern Munich having said he is unhappy in Italian football.

"It is difficult to make percentages with a personality so explosive," Moratti told Italian radio a day after his side won their fifth straight Serie A title.

"No one knows what he'll decide. Either it's a surprising thing that we don't expect or unfortunately one we do expect."

Italian Cup winners Inter will complete an unprecedented Italian treble if they beat Bayern in Madrid and the impact of his team's achievements appears to have touched the usually clinical Portuguese.

Mourinho cried after Sunday's 1-0 win over Siena which clinched the scudetto, with fans fearing they were tears of goodbye as reports link him with Real Madrid.

"He is a complete man who also has a sentimental part that he keeps hidden because he is the boss," added Moratti, 65 on Sunday.

"The tears showed his affection and gratitude for the players."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook