Moratti expects explosive Mourinho to go
By app
MILAN - Massimo Moratti will be surprised if "explosive" coach Jose Mourinho decides to stay at Inter Milan next season, the club president said on Monday.
Mourinho has indicated he will make a decision about his future after Saturday's Champions League final against Bayern Munich having said he is unhappy in Italian football.
"It is difficult to make percentages with a personality so explosive," Moratti told Italian radio a day after his side won their fifth straight Serie A title.
"No one knows what he'll decide. Either it's a surprising thing that we don't expect or unfortunately one we do expect."
Italian Cup winners Inter will complete an unprecedented Italian treble if they beat Bayern in Madrid and the impact of his team's achievements appears to have touched the usually clinical Portuguese.
Mourinho cried after Sunday's 1-0 win over Siena which clinched the scudetto, with fans fearing they were tears of goodbye as reports link him with Real Madrid.
"He is a complete man who also has a sentimental part that he keeps hidden because he is the boss," added Moratti, 65 on Sunday.
"The tears showed his affection and gratitude for the players."
