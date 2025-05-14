Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side looked to have been narrowly tipped to the title

Jose Mourinho could help Manchester United out with a huge deal for Fenerbahce.

Former Manchester United boss Mourinho, who took over at Fenerbahce in June 2024, has failed to deliver a Super Lig title this season, with rivals Galatasaray now just one point away from a 25th crown.

Keen to bolster his ranks ready for next season, 'The Special One' aims to bring in players with proven Premier League quality, and he already has his eye on one star.

Which Manchester United player does Jose Mourinho want at Fenerbahce this summer?

Fenerbahce Head coach Jose Mourinho is well liked in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Premier League stars Fred, Sofyan Amrabat and Edin Dzeko are currently under the watchful eye of Mourinho, with his side having been pipped by Galatasaray this season.

Okan Buruk's outfit looks set to win yet another league title with just three games left to play, with their advantage standing at eight points. Mourinho wants to upset the monopoly ruled by Galatasaray at present and could be well on his way with a big summer signing lined up.

Edin Dzeko, aged 39, is still playing top-level football in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is Jadon Sancho who is wanted by Mourinho, according to Turkish outlet Yeni Asir, with the Manchester United star firmly expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, after returning from Chelsea.

In the current loan agreement Blues do have an option-to-buy in Sancho – who is Manchester United's fifth-most expensive signing ever – but The Athletic reported earlier this year that hierarchy at the club had explored paying a fee to cancel said deal. The sum would be in the region of £5m.

Fenerbahce are reported to have 'tested the waters' with Manchester United, who are looking to agree a quick sale for Sancho, after his move from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021 has yielded little return – and though the winger hasn't performed in England, it would represent a big coup for Jose.

Enzo Maresca has utilised the Three Lions international regularly this season, but with Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke now assuming the starting positions out wide, Sancho's days at Chelsea again look bleak.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has spent the season on loan at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm completely focused about nine games, two months to go, I'm completely focused about that. Then what happens in summer, we'll see," said Maresca when asked if he could make Sancho's move permanent this summer.

"The Jadon situation doesn't change. In terms of numbers, he could do better, no doubt. It is not just about Jadon but we have more players in the same situation."

In FourFourTwo's view, a move to Turkey could be a genuine option for Sancho, with his wages likely to cause a problem for any other Premier League suitors.

A transfer to Germany could also transpire, with his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season seemingly bringing the best out of him once again.