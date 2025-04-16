Top stats as three semi-final spots at stake for Premier League clubs in Europa League and Conference League

The Europa League and Conference League semi-finalists will be decided on Thursday, and there could be three English clubs among them.

Tottenham and Manchester United drew their respective Europa League quarter-final first legs against Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon, so there’s work to be done if they’re to progress and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by winning this season. Chelsea, meanwhile, remain on course for glory in the Conference League, having taken a commanding first-leg lead over Legia Warsaw.

Ahead of the three games involving Premier League sides, here’s our pick of the stats…

Eintracht Frankfurt (1) v (1) Tottenham

Can Ange Postecoglou guide Spurs into the last four of the Europa League? (Image credit: Alamy)

If Tottenham are to reach their first European semi-final since 2019, when they produced a miraculous comeback to beat Ajax in the last four of the Champions League, they will have to do what they’ve failed to in their last four away continental knockout games: avoid defeat. Spurs last managed that in 2021, late during Jose Mourinho’s tenure, when they beat Wolfsberger 4-1 in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Ominously for Ange Postecoglou, who’s under more pressure than ever as Spurs boss, his side have lost six of their last seven away outings in all competitions.

Manchester United (2) v (2) Lyon

Rayan Cherki capitalised on Andre Onana's mistake to grab a last-gasp equaliser for Lyon against Manchester United in the first leg (Image credit: Alamy)

After Andre Onana’s latest horror show cost them victory at Lyon (and cost the goalkeeper his place in the team), Manchester United must also get a positive result of some kind in their second leg. United have lost only one of their last 11 European knockout matches at Old Trafford, but Ruben Amorim’s men are in less than stellar form.

United have won just four out of 14 games since the start of February, with three of those victories coming against teams in the Premier League relegation zone. A draw in 90 minutes and extra time would force penalties – but they’ve lost two of their three shootouts this season.

Chelsea (3) v (0) Legia Warsaw

Tyrique George and Noni Madueke were Chelsea's goalscorers in the first leg against Legia Warsaw (Image credit: Alamy)

Having expectedly got the job done against Legia Warsaw in the first leg, overwhelming Conference League favourites Chelsea look all but certain to take another step closer to glory. Enzo Maresca’s team have, though, got their 100% record in the competition proper to maintain, having won nine games out of nine by an aggregate scoreline of 32-6.

The Blues will be confident of making it 10 out of 10: they’ve won 13 and drawn one of their last 16 European games at Stamford Bridge, with their two defeats both coming at the hands of Real Madrid.