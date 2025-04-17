The pick of the facts and stats as Liverpool on verge of Premier League title ahead of Leicester trip

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk headed home an 89th-minute winner as the Reds beat West Ham 2-1 last time out

Last weekend’s late win over West Ham has left Liverpool on the cusp of their second Premier League title.

And Liverpool might even be able to seal the deal this Sunday, as they travel to a Leicester side on the brink of relegation.

Building up to Sunday’s clash between two sides who’ve had very different seasons indeed, here’s FourFourTwo’s pick of the facts and stats!

A day of contrast as Liverpool close in on glory and Leicester face the inevitable

Arne Slot is bidding to add the Premier League title to the Eredivisie title he won with Feyenoord two years ago (Image credit: Alamy)

With six games to go and a 13-point lead over Arsenal, Liverpool need a maximum of six more points to be crowned champions of England for a record-equalling 20th time alongside Manchester United. But they might be able to wrap up the title at the King Power Stadium.

Should Arsenal lose at Ipswich earlier in the day, the Reds will kick off at Leicester knowing a win will get them over the line with five games remaining. That would make it the joint second-earliest English top-flight title win of all time (Liverpool themselves hold the record, having clinched the title with seven games still left in 2019/20).

Arne Slot is poised to become the fifth manager to win the Premier League title in their first season, after Jose Mourinho (Chelsea, 2004/05), Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea, 2009/10), Manuel Pellegrini (Manchester City, 2013/14) and Antonio Conte (Chelsea, 2016/17).

Slot would also be the first Dutchman to lead a team to the English top-flight title, taking the number of nationalities who’ve done so to 10. To date, it’s been won by coaches from England, Scotland, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Germany and Chile.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester snapped an eight-match losing streak by drawing 2-2 at Brighton last Saturday, but they have picked up just eight points from a possible 57 since he took charge (Image credit: Alamy)

Victory for Liverpool could also relegate Leicester, just under nine years since their improbable Premier League triumph. That’s if the Foxes aren’t already down, as they will be if West Ham beat Southampton on Saturday and Wolves defeat Manchester United earlier on Sunday.

If Leicester go down – and really, given that they’re 17 points from safety with only 18 more to play for, it’s a case of when Leicester go down – they’ll go level in second place with West Brom for the most Premier League relegations (5), and just one behind unwanted record-holders Norwich (6).