Ozil: Scholl criticism bounces off me
An "indifferent" body language was levelled at Mesut Ozil at Euro 2016, but the Germany playmaker does not care.
Mesut Ozil is unconcerned by criticism from former Germany playmaker Mehmet Scholl of his performance against Poland at Euro 2016.
Germany and Poland played out the tournament's first 0-0 draw at the Stade de France, leaving Joachim Low's side needing a win over Northern Ireland on Tuesday to guarantee top spot in Group C.
Former Bayern Munich man turned TV pundit Scholl pinpointed Ozil's "indifferent" body language during the game - a criticism often levelled at the Arsenal man by followers of the Premier League.
But Ozil - who after the game insisted he always gives 100 per cent - is paying no attention to his critics as he looks to add European glory to the World Cup title secured two years ago.
"I'm sorry but quite honestly I don't care what others say," he told Bild.
"And that mustn't influence me during this tournament.
"There are always people who tell us their opinion, usually negative. I don't know if they have to or not.
"If a former player or anyone else wants to be in the headlines - that bounces off me. As I said: The manager's opinion counts, Mr Low tells me the truth and what is wrong or right."
