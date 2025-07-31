Newcastle United begin talks for £43m-rated Dutch international with controversial St. James' Park history: report
Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a fellow Premier League defender their newest signing of the summer transfer window
Newcastle are said to have begun talks with Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke.
According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Van Hecke is open to a move and could be available for approximately £43 million.
Brighton have been unable to persuade the Dutchman to renew his contract on the south coast which is set to expire in just under two years' time.
Newcastle have inquired about Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke
Consequently, this summer represents the Seagulls' best opportunity to earn maximum value from the defender's prospective sale.
Newcastle are said to be interested in the centre-back and are known to be in the market for reinforcements in that position.
Fellow Dutchman Sven Botman has endured a number of injuries since joining the club from Lille OSC, meanwhile Jamaal Lascelles is returning from a lengthy lay-off and unlikely to feature much for the Magpies, who are competing on multiple fronts this season, including in the Champions League.
Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are both 33 years-old, almost a decade more senior than the Brighton and Netherlands international defender in question.
Tottenham Hotspur are also linked with a move for Van Hecke, although it is claimed Newcastle have already inquired about the player's availability.
Van Hecke may have already blotted his copybook with one member of the Magpies' dressing room, however. Last season, during Brighton's eventual 2-1 FA Cup victory at St. James' Park, the five-cap Dutchman appeared to make the most of an altercation with Newcastle's Anthony Gordon.
The Merseyside-born winger performed a two-handed shove on the Brighton centre-back's neck after referee Anthony Taylor's whistle had blown for offside, while the 25-year-old had a fistful of Gordon's shirt.
Van Hecke went down, clutching his head and pounding the turf with his palm as a melee ensued around Gordon, who was promptly shown a red card by Taylor and subsequently missed the Carabao Cup Final victory against Liverpool weeks later.
Newcastle fans were largely of the opinion Van Hecke made a meal of the incident, his reaction a factor in eliciting the red card response from the match official.
Van Hecke is valued at €32 million (£27.6m) by Transfermarkt.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
