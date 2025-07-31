Newcastle United begin talks for £43m-rated Dutch international with controversial St. James' Park history: report

Newcastle are said to have begun talks with Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Van Hecke is open to a move and could be available for approximately £43 million.

Brighton have been unable to persuade the Dutchman to renew his contract on the south coast which is set to expire in just under two years' time.

Newcastle have inquired about Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke

Jan Paul van Hecke (back left) lines up for the Dutch national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consequently, this summer represents the Seagulls' best opportunity to earn maximum value from the defender's prospective sale.

Newcastle are said to be interested in the centre-back and are known to be in the market for reinforcements in that position.

Fabian Hurzeler begins his second season in charge of Brighton and Hove Albion this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fellow Dutchman Sven Botman has endured a number of injuries since joining the club from Lille OSC, meanwhile Jamaal Lascelles is returning from a lengthy lay-off and unlikely to feature much for the Magpies, who are competing on multiple fronts this season, including in the Champions League.

Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are both 33 years-old, almost a decade more senior than the Brighton and Netherlands international defender in question.

Tottenham Hotspur are also linked with a move for Van Hecke, although it is claimed Newcastle have already inquired about the player's availability.

Van Hecke may have already blotted his copybook with one member of the Magpies' dressing room, however. Last season, during Brighton's eventual 2-1 FA Cup victory at St. James' Park, the five-cap Dutchman appeared to make the most of an altercation with Newcastle's Anthony Gordon.

Sven Botman on pre-season tour with Newcastle this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Merseyside-born winger performed a two-handed shove on the Brighton centre-back's neck after referee Anthony Taylor's whistle had blown for offside, while the 25-year-old had a fistful of Gordon's shirt.

Van Hecke went down, clutching his head and pounding the turf with his palm as a melee ensued around Gordon, who was promptly shown a red card by Taylor and subsequently missed the Carabao Cup Final victory against Liverpool weeks later.

Jan Paul van Hecke applauds whilst appearing for Brighton last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle fans were largely of the opinion Van Hecke made a meal of the incident, his reaction a factor in eliciting the red card response from the match official.

Van Hecke is valued at €32 million (£27.6m) by Transfermarkt.