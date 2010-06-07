Palacios only worry for Honduras

Palacios was carried off the pitch during a 3-0 warm-up defeat by Romania in Austria on Saturday and taken to hospital for checks on his left abductor muscle (groin).

"I supposedly had a pulled abductor but I feel a lot better. Thanks God it's nothing serious," Palacios was quoted as saying in the daily La Prensa.

The finals have been hit by a spate of injuries to leading players in the last few days including England captain Rio Ferdinand and Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel, who have been ruled out of the competition.

The Honduran squad are now in Germany before their scheduled arrival in South Africa on Wednesday. No-one in the party was available for comment on Palacios's injury.

Honduras make their Group H debut against Chile in Nelspruit on June 16. They also face Spain and Switzerland in the finals that kick off on Friday.

