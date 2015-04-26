Pjanic critical of Roma spirit

Miralem Pjanic was at a loss to explain another miserable display from Roma as they were beaten 2-1 by Inter in Serie A.

Rudi Garcia's side have fallen off the pace at the top of the table since the turn of the year, claiming just four wins in 16 games, and could find themselves behind three points behind Lazio if the latter beat Chievo on Sunday.

Goals from Hernanes and Mauro Icardi were enough for Inter, leaving Pjanic puzzled at Roma's inability to secure victories in the race for a UEFA Champions League place.

"We can't seem to win anymore," he told Sport Mediaset. "It's difficult to accept and live through this situation.

"We must try to change tack, as there are six games left and we need to get as many points as possible. We had come here to get three points and left empty-handed. That's tough to swallow.

"We have to change our attitude during the week as well as during the games. We must have the desire to take Roma back to the top.

"This squad needs to have real fire to get results, the way we did last season and the start of this campaign.

"There are some things we need to change. As I said before, it's in the attitudes. If we want to get back on top, we cannot accept certain things.

"We must wake up and give much more to win these games."