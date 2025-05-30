The Champions League final could be Simone Inzaghi's last dance with Inter Milan: and here's why

Inter Milan fans are relying on a demon to bring them to football heaven. The Demon of Piacenza, to be precise.

Simone Inzaghi – the tongue-in-cheek nickname came after the Inter boss's frozen death stare at Federico Chiesa went viral – has made the Nerazzurri fans dream once again.

On Saturday in Munich, Inter will compete in the biggest game in club football for the second time in three years when they lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain.

Is Simone Inzaghi underrated outside of the Inter Milan bubble?

Munich is gearing up for the Champions League final (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Looking to banish the memories of a painful defeat to Manchester City in Istanbul, Inter know their season is hinging on one game after falling short in the league and cup. What’s more, there are doubts over the Demon himself, with Inzaghi’s future the subject of rampant speculation this week following a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Whatever happens, Inzaghi faces the chance to become only the third Inter coach to become a European champion, joining Helenio Herrera and Jose Mourinho on a short and illustrious list.

Inter are looking to banish painful memories (Image credit: Getty Images)

In four years, the former Lazio boss has guided the club to the Serie A title, two Coppa Italia trophies and two Champions League finals.

Their run this year included taking out two of the tournament favourites in Bayern Munich and Barcelona, the latter in arguably the greatest knockout tie the tournament has ever seen.

Yet, there is still a sense that Inzaghi remains underrated outside of Italy. A sense that his captain Lautaro Martinez – ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – shares.

“I think so (he’s underrated). His secret is that he still thinks like a player, so he understands us very well and goes through things like we do,” Martinez said.

Lautaro Martinez couldn't hide his joy as Inter booked their place in the Champions League final with victory over Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I am doubly fortunate because he was a striker and so he leaves me with a clear mind and a smile. That is very positive.”

As with many answers from Inzaghi’s players, what started as an answer to one question ended with a glowing character assessment instead. This could be a clue to how he has kept a relatively low profile - but let us first explore how he got here.

Grazie Marcelo Bielsa

Inzaghi's emergence in management was unconventional (Image credit: Getty Images)

The manner of Inzaghi’s emergence as a Serie A coach must be up there as one of the unlikeliest.

After hanging up his boots at Lazio, where he won the Scudetto, the former striker stayed on with the Roman club as a youth coach and led the Primavera (Under-19) team to their first Coppa Italia in 35 years.

The club subsequently trusted him to take the reins until the end of the season following Stefano Pioli’s sacking in 2016, with a stint in Serie B with Salernitana looking likeliest after that.

That was, at least, until Lazio’s new coach Marcelo Bielsa sensationally quit 48 hours after being appointed to leave the capital club floundering.

Bielsa paved the way for Inzaghi in an unexpected way

The chaotic situation proved to be a blessing in disguise. Inzaghi stepped up and in Rome, he developed the tactical blueprint that has now become well-known across the continent – a dynamic, direct 3-5-2 featuring ball-playing centre-backs, flying wing-backs, creative midfielders and lethal strikers.

His side, built around a core of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile, won the Coppa Italia, two Super Cups and reached the last 16 of the Champions League after qualifying for the first time since 2007.

Some in Rome remain convinced that Inzaghi’s Lazio would have challenged for the title in 2019/20 had the COVID-19 pandemic not interrupted – they were one point off leaders Juventus after 26 games when the season was stopped.

Have Inter ‘paid for Treble obsession’?

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez playing for Inter, 2021 (Image credit: Alamy)

Antonio Conte’s somewhat abrupt decision to leave Inter after guiding them to the title in 2021 opened the door for Inzaghi to join the Nerazzurri.

However, the situation he walked into wasn’t a simple one. Conte departed after not being happy with a perceived lack of ambition around transfer activities, and once Inzaghi was through the door, top scorer Romelu Lukaku was sold, following star wing-back Achraf Hakimi out the door. It wasn’t an auspicious start.

One of the most remarkable things about Inzaghi’s success at Inter is that it has been achieved while having to comply with a UEFA settlement agreement. A Corriere dello Sport report this week showed that the club has made €100 million from player trading during Inzaghi’s four years in charge.

The club, and particularly transfer guru Giuseppe Marotta, have proven themselves masters at picking up high-quality free agents like Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Onana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Thuram and Yann Sommer.

Inter have been smart in the transfer market (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

You would be forgiven for not noticing that things were being run on a tight budget. Inzaghi’s side finished two points off top in his debut season, reached the Champions League final in his second, won the title in his third and are back in Europe’s showpiece game in his fourth.

Granted, there have been disappointments along the way – not least blowing this year’s Scudetto on the penultimate weekend by twice surrendering the lead at home to Lazio.

After that, some have suggested that this season – and even Inzaghi’s tenure – will be judged on what happens in Munich. Inter spent months openly talking about a treble charge and are now at risk of finishing empty-handed. But not everyone agrees.

Parma coach and former Inter defender Cristian Chivu said: “Inter have had a great season and there are some who are ready to consider it a failure if they lose to PSG. I find that absurd. Both aesthetically and in terms of results, Inter have been exceptional. Maybe they paid for their Treble obsession.”

Will a last dance earn Inzaghi plaudits?

Simone Inzaghi celebrates after Inter's thrilling Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Munich showdown represents a ‘Last Dance’ of sorts for this Inter side. It is an ageing squad, and the rumours around Inzaghi’s future only add to the now-or-never atmosphere.

Could it too be the chance for Inzaghi to finally gain the global recognition he deserves? It remains puzzling that he hasn’t already. Perhaps it is because the last time Inter reached the final, they had an ‘easier’ run in getting there, beating Porto, Benfica and Milan in the knockouts.

Perhaps it’s that he has never worked outside of Italy and only communicates in Italian – even if there are reports he has been having English lessons.

Or maybe it’s that when he does speak, he tends to not draw attention towards himself for the sake of it. Inzaghi doesn’t ooze charisma with the easy grin of a Jurgen Klopp, nor does he drop bombs or play mind games with the media like Mourinho. He does his talking behind the scenes, and the players love him for it. He is certainly not underrated within the game.

“I learned a lot from Conte, and I thank him for that. But with Inzaghi I feel I have grown to a very high level,” Lautaro said.

Matteo Darmian called him a “great person as well as a great coach,” while former Inter owner Massimo Moratti said: “Simone knows how to be loved by his team, and he never stops studying and learning.” Fabio Capello said: “I see myself in him.”

Whatever happens in Munich, those inside Inter will not lack appreciation for Inzaghi should he decide to depart.

The Treble dream may have gone up in smoke, but all will be forgiven should Champions League immortality be achieved.