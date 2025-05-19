Quiz! Who did Andrea Pirlo say this about?

Andrea Pirlo is often described by many as one of the all-time modern-day greats.

Having won honours including the World Cup, Serie A and the Champions League, Pirlo hung up his boots in October 2017. His career spanned over 20 years and his impact in the game continues to be felt even today.

Often candid in his praise for other professionals, the Italian great wasn't shy in lauding other players and our latest quiz compiles some of his best quotes. On what is his 46th birthday, all we need you to do is tell you who Pirlo is talking about.

No time limit on this one, just ten of his best quotes to match up. We've even given you four different options to choose from, to help your chances along the way.

If you can't quite figure out the missing puzzle piece, simply login to Kwizly and they will provide you with a helping hand.

Are you ready? Scroll down to get involved!

