Rebrov: Kiev helpless to Chelsea pressure

Dynamo Kiev coach Sergei Rebrov believes his side were not aggressive enough in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League Group G fixture Wednesday.

Kiev defender Aleksandar Dragovic netted at the wrong end in the first half for the Ukrainians before firing past Asmir Begovic with 13 minutes to play.

However, Willian's fine free-kick six minutes later sealed all the points for the hosts as Rebov was left to rue his side's limited pressure.

"We lacked aggression in the first half," Rebrov said courtesy of UEFA.com.

"You can't defend all the time against a side like them, but it's a credit to Chelsea who didn't allow us to build any counterattacks. The situation got better after the introduction of Denys Garmash and we looked more solid after the break.

"I warned the players about Chelsea's set pieces. They have very talented performers up front, so we asked our players not to give away fouls close to the box.

"We tried to play positive football and a draw would have been a good result for us."

Rebrov's side have been leapfrogged by the English champions into second spot in the group but the 41-year-old coach is refusing to lose faith.

"Everyone's disappointed now in the dressing room, but that doesn't take away from the fact Chelsea were splendid today," he added.

"We're playing in Europe's top tournament and we'll keep on fighting for each point in the last two matches."