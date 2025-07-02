Liverpool strike 'agreement in principle' over Marc Guehi move: report

Liverpool are looking to add another top-class player to their ranks, much to the disappointment of Crystal Palace

Liverpool target Marc Guehi is entering the last 12 months of his contract
Both Liverpool and Marc Guehi are believed to be pushing for this move (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are pushing to further upgrade their defence with a deal for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

The Reds have already added Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong to their rearguard and now appear to be turning their attention to the centre of their defensive unit.

They have already spent big on that pair, alongside breaking the British transfer record to land Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, but they seemingly feel they have the financial room for more business.

Marc Guehi plays crucial role in pushing Liverpool move forward

Marc Guehi in action for England against the Republic of Ireland in November 2024.

It seems Guehi is keen on an Anfield adventure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having tied Virgil van Dijk down to a new deal, and with Ibrahima Konate growing in both performances and importance under Arne Slot, the need for a marquee defensive signing is not immediately apparent.

But it appears Liverpool feel he is worth what will undoubtedly be a significant fee to bring him to Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrates scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.

Ibrahima Konate may soon have some tough competition (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, there is an “agreement in principle” between Guehi and Liverpool over a contract to run until 2030.

The 24-year-old was the subject of a transfer saga last summer, when a long-discussed move to Newcastle United never transpired, but he is pushing to join the Reds personally this summer, according to Schira.

He has entered the final 12 months of his current deal with the Eagles and, based on an earlier report from the same journalist, he is not looking to extend his time at Selhurst Park beyond that point.

That gives Liverpool more leverage than the Magpies had last summer, as this transfer window represents the last time Palace will be able to demand a significant fee for the centre-back.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer

Guehi will be free to choose a club for himself next summer if Palace decide not to sell now (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Guehi’s place in Liverpool’s defensive hierarchy is far from assured, they are in need of central defenders.

Slot’s squad has just lost Jarell Quansah, who played minutes that will need to be replaced, and Joe Gomez’s future at Anfield is far from certain.

If Guehi is up for the challenge of battling for minutes and coping with the pressure of having a top defender ready to take his place, then there are few more exciting environments to join right now than Liverpool.

Guehi is valued at €45m, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

