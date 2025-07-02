Liverpool report: 'Historic wage-breaking deal' coming for Alexander Isak, with Reds looking at other attackers

Liverpool have still not completely dropped their Alexander Isak dream

Liverpool are not giving up hope of landing star Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Already this summer, the Reds have broken the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, but they have not ruled out potentially repeating the trick to land Isak.

From the Magpies’ perspective, however, they’re confident of holding onto their man.

Newcastle United ready to hold Isak as Liverpool assess two other targets

Eddie Howe will be desperate to hold on to Isak (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds spent £116m on Wirtz just last month and, with Newcastle valuing Isak – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – at more than £150m, you’d expect that would be the end of the conversation.

That appears not to be the case for the persistent, deep-pocketed Reds, but the Magpies have a plan.

Liverpool have already broken the British transfer record once this summer to land Florian Wirtz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have Isak under contract for another three years, but such a heavy pursuit from the Merseysiders is likely to be unsettling.

To reaffirm their commitment to each other, journalist Graeme Bailey revealed to Rousing The Kop that the Magpies are willing to break their wage structure to tie him to a new deal, upping his current £120,000-per-week deal to beyond current top earner, Bruno Guimaraes.

Further reports from Football Insider claim that Newcastle are confident Isak will stay with the bumper new deal on the way.

This appears to be backed up by the fact that, according to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool, alongside Isak, are now looking at Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike, the latter of which being “very high on the list”.

Isak was second only to Mohamed Salah in the Premier League scoring charts last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, based on Newcastle already strong position regarding Isak, and the fact that Liverpool have already spent around £200m this summer, a move taking the Sweden international to Anfield seems difficult.

That’s before taking into account that the Magpies will surely attach a premium to sell to a direct Premier League rival.

If the Reds had not spent anywhere else, then pushing the boat out for Isak may have been on the cards, but to land him after their already-agreed business would take an extraordinary spending commitment, to a level never before seen, when slightly more affordable options like Ekitike exist.

Isak is valued at €120m, according to Transfermarkt.