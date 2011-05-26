Slavia Sofia sack coach Velev

Seven-times Bulgarian champions Slavia, the oldest Sofia club, have failed to lift a trophy since 1996 when they won a domestic double. Velev came in last May for Velislav Vutsov.

Slavia, keen to mark their 100th anniversary in 2013 with a trophy or at least a place in European competitions, are preparing a huge clearout of players in the close season.

President Ventseslav Stefanov described the season as "catastrophic" after Wednesday's defeat.