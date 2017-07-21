Hajduk ordered to play behind closed doors after racist incident

Hajduk Split have been ordered to play their next UEFA competition match behind closed doors due to the "racist behaviour" of the club's supporters.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body issued the stadium ban after finding fans guilty of racism and throwing objects during their Europa League qualifier against Levski Sofia.

The Croatian side have also been fined a total of €55,000 for the offences.

The incidents took place in the first leg of their second-round match in Europa League qualifying in Dugopolje on July 13.

Hajduk won that game 1-0 and the second leg in Bulgaria 2-1, earning them a clash with Brondby in the next round.