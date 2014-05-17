UEFA confirm plan to distribute FFP funds

The first round of punishments were handed out on Friday to clubs that have breached the regulations, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain the most high-profile teams to be sanctioned.

Both clubs were fined €60 million and their UEFA Champions League squad will be reduced to 21 players for next season.

Super Lig trio Galatasaray, Bursaspor and Trabzonspor were also penalised as well as Zenit, of the Russian Premier League, Rubin Kazan, Anzhi and Levski Sofia.

Responding to questions from the media as to where the money generated from the fines will go, Pedro Pinto, UEFA's chief of press and official spokesperson, revealed it will be redistributed to clubs.

"In reply to media queries regarding financial contributions of clubs relating to Financial Fair Play-UEFA will not keep any of the money," he stated via his Twitter account.

"UEFA will distribute money from financial contributions by making solidarity payments to other European clubs.

"Formula for redistribution of funds will be decided by UEFA and its Executive Committee in due course."