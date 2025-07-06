Quiz! Name all 125 members of Pele's 2004 'FIFA 100 list' of the best players ever

Pele contributed to the list of the greatest living players in 2004

Back in 2004, FIFA published a list of the 100 greatest then-living players, which was allegedly compiled by the legendary Pele.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, the well-meaning project was widely ridiculed thanks to some extremely questionable inclusions and notable exclusions.

It didn't help, either, that despite being called the 'FIFA 100', there were in fact 125 players named: 50 who were active at the time, and 75 who had retired by 2004. Our challenge for you: how many of them can you name?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the players, teams and coaches to have unlocked these landmark achievements?

The list was published in March 2004 and was limited to players who were alive at the time - so for instance, there is no Bobby Moore or Lev Yashin on the list.

We will also warn you, in the name of fairness, that there are two women on the list alongside 123 men. Also: some of the names are genuinely laughable, so don't be afraid to try some joke answers, because you never know.

There's 125 players to name (some appeared for more than one country) and 20 minutes in which to get through them.

Remember to comment your scores below and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

