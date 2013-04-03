Tevez handed community service, ban and fine

Tevez, 29, pleaded guilty at Macclesfield Magistrates' Court to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The Argentina striker was arrested at the start of March and released on police bail.

Tevez, who was banned from driving in January, was stopped by police driving in Macclesfield near Manchester.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to supply information over incidents in which his car was speeding.

Then he was banned for six months and ordered to pay fines and cost totalling 1,540 pounds.

His legal team told the court in January that their client did not understand the word 'constabulary' on official letters from the police.