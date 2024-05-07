Manchester United in talks with new manager, with Erik ten Hag leaving, following new low: report
Manchester United are lining up Erik ten Hag's successor following a Selhurst Park horror show
Manchester United are to sack Erik ten Hag, following a new nadir for the Dutchman at the club.
The Red Devils were roundly beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night, in their 13th league defeat of the season. Casemiro came under particular scrutiny for his performance, while Ten Hag was questioned by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who piled in on the under-fire manager.
“This is one of the most poorly coached teams in the Premier League,” Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, adding that even Manchester United's under-23 side should not have lost by the margin that Ten Hag's men did.
Now, numerous outlets, including TEAMtalk and Sky Germany are reporting of talks between Thomas Tuchel and United, with a surprise twist in the other direction.
Ten Hag could make the step to Bayern Munich to replace Tuchel in the hot seat at the Allianz Arena, reuniting with the Bavarians after formerly managing Bayern II during the days of Pep Guardiola.
Die Roten have struggled to find a new manager, with Ralf Rangnick and Julen Lopetegui the latest to snub the club, according to reports. Xabi Alonso, Unai Emery and Julian Nagelsmann have all been considered for the role, too, only to commit their futures to their respective employers.
In FourFourTwo's view, the swap makes sense, given that both coaches are in need of a fresh start and still have the reputation to manage at a high level. United fans will be impressed with appointing a manager of Tuchel's calibre, too.
Following defeat to Palace, it seems as if Ten Hag's tenure has become untenable, with widespread criticism for the 54-year-old from fans and the media.
