Manchester United in talks with new manager, with Erik ten Hag leaving, following new low: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United are lining up Erik ten Hag's successor following a Selhurst Park horror show

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Newport County and Manchester United at Rodney Parade on January 28, 2024 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are to sack Erik ten Hag, following a new nadir for the Dutchman at the club.

The Red Devils were roundly beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night, in their 13th league defeat of the season. Casemiro came under particular scrutiny for his performance, while Ten Hag was questioned by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who piled in on the under-fire manager. 

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.