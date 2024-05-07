Liverpool: Defiant Anfield shows it won't let Jurgen Klopp depart quietly

By Matt Ladson
published

Liverpool fans may have been downbeat after problems in recent weeks - but it's been far from the case, as proven at the weekend

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on May 05, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“We shall not, we shall not be moved,” was the raucous chant from The Kop as the full-time whistle blew on the final day of the 2018/19 season and Jurgen Klopp’s side ultimately finished second by a single point, having amassed the third-highest points total in English top-flight history, 97 points.

Klopp’s side had lost just one league game all season, that being away to Manchester City in January - when John Stones’ clearance saw the ball 11mm from crossing the line and changing the course of the title race.

Matt Ladson

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.