Liverpool: Defiant Anfield shows it won't let Jurgen Klopp depart quietly

“We shall not, we shall not be moved,” was the raucous chant from The Kop as the full-time whistle blew on the final day of the 2018/19 season and Jurgen Klopp’s side ultimately finished second by a single point, having amassed the third-highest points total in English top-flight history, 97 points.

Klopp’s side had lost just one league game all season, that being away to Manchester City in January - when John Stones’ clearance saw the ball 11mm from crossing the line and changing the course of the title race.

It is one of the four games in which supporters point to that if you changed the result of then Klopp would be walking away from Anfield this month having won three league titles and three Champions Leagues. Fine margins indeed.

On Sunday, against Tottenham at Anfield, again you could be forgiven for thinking Liverpool supporters might be in a sombre mood. Their team was top of the league just a month ago, yet to succumb to a damaging 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, yet to be played off the park by Atalanta and exit the Europa League, and yet to slump to title-ending defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton.

And yet, defiant is what Liverpudlians are. ‘A city of defiance,’ reads the slogan on one t-shirt from local Liverpool supporters shop, Hat Scarf or a Badge.

The atmosphere, then, inside Anfield for this match that had very little riding on it from a red perspective could have been downbeat, their title dreams and season over, and their larger-than-life leader exiting the club in a fortnight.

But that isn’t who Liverpudlians are. They will not allow Jurgen Klopp’s farewell to fall flat like it has on the pitch in the last month.

Not long ago, the Reds’ boss had urged fans to no longer sing their song about him during matches but to wait until after full-time. It caused some debate among Kopites but ultimately most decided to abide by Klopp’s wishes and wait, often serenading the boss in stoppage time once a game was won.

On Sunday, it took just 25 minutes for the whole of Anfield to find its voice in singing ‘Jurgen said to me you know…’ - a prelude for what is to come on the final day, when Wolves are the opponents at Anfield on May 19.

Klopp provided his customary fist pumps celebration to The Kop post-match. Some outsiders may mock, but this is just a fan base and a manager enjoying what time they have left together.

Asked about having only one game left at Anfield in his post-match press conference, Klopp gave a sarcastic “great” before admitting “I know for five million reasons the Wolves game will be tricky (emotionally), the part here to talk about what I feel will be really tricky as well.”

Klopp: I reminded fans that it helps when you believe

Today was the best day ever 🥹After years of painting Jurgen, I finally got to show him my work❤️He said “we need to get a video! Let’s do a video”. I was in utter shock. The nicest person I’ve ever met. Hopefully he hasn’t seen the last of me yet🫶 pic.twitter.com/cnfclYpFKbMay 2, 2024

Klopp’s answer came during a question about a meeting with a supporter this week, Abigail Rudkin, whose ‘Danke Jurgen’ artwork left the boss in awe. Rudkin presented the impressive canvas to the boss at the club’s training ground and Klopp insisted on taking a video to show his appreciation. “I met Abigail, what a wonderful girl she is, obviously very talented,” said Klopp on Sunday, showing not only his incredible people skills but also an ability to remember names!

“I’m really happy that we (Liverpool) have these kinds of people,” he added. “We have thousands, maybe one hundred thousand people who are creative, who create things, who paint different faces on the wall, where you think ‘my god’! Other clubs don’t do that that frequently.”

Then Klopp provided one of the many, many quotes that will be written and remembered long after he departs Liverpool later this month:

“This is a very very special club; I didn’t make them (the fans) believe, I reminded them that it helps when you believe.”

Those words are almost identical to those of what Liverpool supporters podcast The Anfield Wrap use on their new poster around Anfield: ‘Jurgen reminded us of who we’ve always been.’ And thus, a perfect example of how in tune Klopp is to not just the fan base, but the community, the club, the city and what it means to its people.

The tears will flow at Anfield on May 19, but it will not be a downbeat occasion. Anfield will be loud, proud and celebrating the incredible eight and half years Klopp has given them.

